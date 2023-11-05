close_game
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan

ANI |
Nov 05, 2023 04:18 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at 01:25:36 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres, at around 328 kilometres ENE of Fayzabad.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:25:36 IST, Lat: 37.64 & Long: 74.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 328km ENE of Fayzabad," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Last week, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Afghanistan.

It is important to highlight that the impoverished nation has experienced a series of earthquakes in the recent past.

Last month, an earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. (ANI)

