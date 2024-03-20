 Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts Pakistan | World News - Hindustan Times
Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts Pakistan

ANI |
Mar 20, 2024 06:45 AM IST

The earthquake struck Pakistan on the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 20 (ANI): An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The earthquake occurred at 2:57 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 105 km.
The earthquake occurred at 2:57 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 105 km.(Representative Image)

The earthquake occurred at 2:57 am (IST) and its depth was measured at 105 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 20-03-2024, 02:57:11 IST, Lat: 29.74 & Long: 65.93, Depth: 105 Km, Location: Pakistan," the National Centre of Seismology posted on social media platform X.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan.

In January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan.

In January only, another 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dawn reported.

The report said that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and its surrounding areas, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (ANI)

