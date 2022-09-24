Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Chile, no casualties reported

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts Chile, no casualties reported

Published on Sep 24, 2022 10:09 AM IST

Chile Earthquake: The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground and it occurred at 04:23 am.

Chile Earthquake: No casualties were reported after the earthquake. (Representative Image/HT)
ANI |

An earthquake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale, struck Chile on Saturday (local time), according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground and it occurred at 04:23 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 24-09-2022, 04:23:27 IST, Lat: -41.34 & Long: -75.61, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 979km SSW of Santiago, Chile," NCS tweeted.

No casualties were reported after the earthquake.

