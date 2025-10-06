Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Kyrgyzstan region

HT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 02:45 am IST

The Kyrgyzstan earthquake's intensity was initially measured at 5.7 but later revised to 5.5 magnitude.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Kyrgyzstan region in the early hours of Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to the EMSC, the magnitude 5.5 Kyrgyzstan earthquake struck at around 1:28 am (local time) at a depth of seven kilometres.(Unsplash/Representative)
According to the EMSC, the magnitude 5.5 Kyrgyzstan earthquake struck at around 1:28 am (local time) at a depth of seven kilometres.

The earthquake's intensity was initially measured at 5.7 but later revised to 5.5 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages.

According to the EMSC, the magnitude 5.5 Kyrgyzstan earthquake struck at around 1:28 am (local time) at a depth of seven kilometres.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 77 kilometres south-southeast of Taraz, Kazakhstan.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Pakistan on Saturday at 01:59 IST (Indian Standard Time), as per National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the earth's crust.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 04/10/2025 01:59:40 IST, Lat: 28.30 N, Long: 65.25 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," an 'X' post from National Center for Seismology said.

Japan also saw an earthquake on Saturday. A magnitude 6 earthquake struck near the east coast of Honshu, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

