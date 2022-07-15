Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.
-
Instagram back after thousands of users in India report outage: Report
Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with the social media application early Friday morning, according to Downdetector.com. Nearly 24,000 users reported issues with the photo-sharing app on tDowndetectorby around 2.30am. Downdetector collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States. The outage map shows that the issue was reported from across India and about 5,000 Instagram users were affected at the peak of the outage.
-
Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death. The couple married in 1977. Donald Trump had met his next wife, Marla Maples.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: IMF still in touch with govt officials
Washington: The International Monetary Fund is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, and was last in Singapore from where he sent a resignation letter.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: What is Gota's final destination?
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's president submitted hRajapaksa'sresignation shortly after reaching Singapore on Thursday, the parliamentary speaker's office said, days after the head of state fled protests triggered by his country's worst-ever economic crisis. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, after protesters overran his palace on the weekend, heading first to the Maldives and then Singapore. Reports claimed Singapore was his final destination. But confusion still prevails over his final destination.
-
Meta releases first human rights report
New Delhi: Facebook-owner Meta released its first human rights report on Thursday, including the summary findings of an impact assessment it commissioned a law firm to conduct in India, which found the company's products possibly being used for hate speech and violation of people's privacy and their security. Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling.
