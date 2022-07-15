Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC
world news

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC

ECUADOR-QUAKE:Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region –EMSC
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC (Representative use)
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC (Representative use)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Ecuador on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
earthquake
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The outage map shows that the issue was reported from across India and about 5,000 Instagram users were affected at the peak of the outage.

    Instagram back after thousands of users in India report outage: Report

    Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with the social media application early Friday morning, according to Downdetector.com. Nearly 24,000 users reported issues with the photo-sharing app on tDowndetectorby around 2.30am. Downdetector collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States. The outage map shows that the issue was reported from across India and about 5,000 Instagram users were affected at the peak of the outage.

  • Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open September 7, 1997.

    Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies at 73

    Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. The medical examiner's office will determine an official cause of death. The couple married in 1977. Donald Trump had met his next wife, Marla Maples.

  • International Monetary Fund (File Photo/Reuters)

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: IMF still in touch with govt officials

    Washington: The International Monetary Fund is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, and was last in Singapore from where he sent a resignation letter.

  • Demonstrators cheer after hearing news that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's president, emailed a letter of resignation, at a protest site close to the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg)

    Sri Lanka crisis: What is Gota's final destination?

    New Delhi: Sri Lanka's president submitted hRajapaksa'sresignation shortly after reaching Singapore on Thursday, the parliamentary speaker's office said, days after the head of state fled protests triggered by his country's worst-ever economic crisis. Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday, after protesters overran his palace on the weekend, heading first to the Maldives and then Singapore. Reports claimed Singapore was his final destination. But confusion still prevails over his final destination.

  • Woman holds smartphone with Facebook logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture (REUTERS File Photo)

    Meta releases first human rights report

    New Delhi: Facebook-owner Meta released its first human rights report on Thursday, including the summary findings of an impact assessment it commissioned a law firm to conduct in India, which found the company's products possibly being used for hate speech and violation of people's privacy and their security. Human rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have demanded the release of the India assessment in full, accusing Meta of stalling.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out