Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits Ecuador region: EMSC

Sri Lanka economic crisis: IMF still in touch with govt officials

Washington: The International Monetary Fund is still in contact with officials at technical levels within the Sri Lankan government and hopes to be able to resume discussions with higher-level officials, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising over his family's role in a crippling economic crisis, and was last in Singapore from where he sent a resignation letter.