Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Argentina

ANI |
Aug 05, 2023 03:42 PM IST

The quake occurred at 12:50 pm (IST) with its depth registered at 588 kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Argentina on Saturday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported.(istock)
The quake occurred at 12:50 pm (IST) with its depth registered at 588 kilometers. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 12:50:06 IST, Lat: -28.20 & Long: -63.24, Depth: 588 Km, Region: Argentina."

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on July 17, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolted Argentina, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08:35 am (IST) with a depth of 169 Kilometers.

NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 17-07-2023, 08:35:11 IST, Lat: -38.15 & Long: -70.28, Depth: 169 Km, Region: Argentina.”

