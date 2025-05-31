Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Hokkaido in Japan, no tsunami warning
May 31, 2025 02:43 PM IST
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the east coast of Hokkaido.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Hokkaido in Japan on Saturday afternoon, the country's Meteorological Agency said, adding that it hit at a depth of 20 km (12 miles).
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the east coast of Hokkaido, the agency said, adding that no tsunami warning had been issued.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
