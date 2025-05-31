Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Hokkaido in Japan, no tsunami warning

Reuters |
May 31, 2025 02:43 PM IST

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the east coast of Hokkaido.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Hokkaido in Japan on Saturday afternoon, the country's Meteorological Agency said, adding that it hit at a depth of 20 km (12 miles).

This picture taken on February 21, 2025 shows people walking past shops in the Asakusa area as the 634m-high (2,080 ft.) (AFP)
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the east coast of Hokkaido, the agency said, adding that no tsunami warning had been issued.

There were no immediate reports of damage. 

News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Hokkaido in Japan, no tsunami warning
Saturday, May 31, 2025
