Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts Colombia's Bogota, prompts evacuations

A strong earthquake struck the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday, reaching a 6.3 magnitude according to the U.S. Geological Survey, prompting frightened residents to flee homes, offices and restaurants. People flooded from their offices to the streets after earthquake tremors. (Twitter/ @WSJForero)

The initial quake was followed by aftershocks minutes later as people crowded the city's streets. Colombia's national geological service estimated the second quake at a 5.6 magnitude, with the following aftershock measured at 4.8.

"It was strong, and lasted a long time, said Adrian Alarcon, 43, who works near the capital's busy Park 93 district, referring to the first tremor.

"It makes me feel fragile," he added. "Life changes in a second. You can't do anything, just run for your life."

Colombia's civil defense agency noted residents had been evacuated in the entire municipality of Calvario, in Meta, southeast of the high-altitude capital. Windows in the area were damaged by the quakes.

In nearby Villavicencio, the agency reported a landslide and said its staff was checking for more impacts.

