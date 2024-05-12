Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Mexico
Reuters |
May 12, 2024 05:39 PM IST
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
