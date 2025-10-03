Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ecuador President Noboa announces capture of notorious gang leader Rolando Gomez in Colombia

AFP |
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 11:50 am IST

Rolando "Fede" Gomez, 39, is accused of leading Los Aguilas, an armed wing of Ecuador's powerful Los Choneros gang.

The alleged leader of one of Ecuador's main gangs, who has a million-dollar bounty on his head since escaping prison in June, has been recaptured in Colombia, President Daniel Noboa announced Thursday.

The alleged gang leader escaped from a prison in the port city of Guayaquil in June dressed as a soldier, according to local media.(AFP)
The alleged gang leader escaped from a prison in the port city of Guayaquil in June dressed as a soldier, according to local media.(AFP)

Rolando "Fede" Gomez, 39, is accused of leading Los Aguilas, an armed wing of Ecuador's powerful Los Choneros gang.

Initially arrested in January, he escaped from a prison in the port city of Guayaquil in June dressed as a soldier, according to local media.

Gomez was recaptured in the Colombian city of Medellin, carrying identity papers under a different name, Ecuadoran Interior Minister John Reimberg said on X.

Noboa meanwhile posted a photo of Gomez shirtless, showing his torso covered with a large tattoo.

"Ecuador will not back down. The law rules here, not the mafia," said the president, who has staked his political fortunes on reducing record murder rates and combating organized crime.

Once among the safest in Latin America, Ecuador is now one of the most dangerous.

Nestled between the world's biggest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, the country is thought to be the departure point for 70 percent of the world's supply of cocaine, most of it destined for the United States.

The Colombian police said Gomez was believed to be in Medellin "seeking alliances" with local and international drug traffickers to expand his networks and “establish new routes.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk Funeral Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Ecuador President Noboa announces capture of notorious gang leader Rolando Gomez in Colombia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On