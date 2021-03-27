Efforts to refloat ship stranded in Suez Canal suspended till Saturday: Report
The latest attempt to dislodge the Ever Given tanker started earlier on Friday after dredging operations to remove 20,000 cubic metres of sand at the tanker's bow.
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Efforts to refloat the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal were suspended late on Friday and will be resumed Saturday, three canal sources said.
