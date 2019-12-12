e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / World News

Eight killed, 24 critically injured in blaze at Bangladesh plastics factory

Doctor Samanta Lal Sen said 24 workers were in critical condition, with many having suffered smoke inhalation and burns to half their bodies, adding that the toll was expected to rise.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
Eight people were killed and at least 24 critically injured when a devastating fire swept through an illegal plastics factory outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. (Representative Image)
Eight people were killed and at least 24 critically injured when a devastating fire swept through an illegal plastics factory outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Eight people were killed and at least 24 critically injured when a devastating fire swept through an illegal plastics factory outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, police said Thursday.

The fire started on Wednesday afternoon and quickly ripped through the ground floor of the Prime Patent Plastic factory at Keraniganj, just southwest of Dhaka, they said.

“One person burnt to death on the spot and 33 workers were critically burnt. Seven of them later died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” local police chief Shah Zaman told AFP.

The factory was operating illegally, he said, adding scores of firefighters battled for three hours to bring the fire under control.

Doctor Samanta Lal Sen said 24 workers were in critical condition, with many having suffered smoke inhalation and burns to half their bodies, adding that the toll was expected to rise.

Factory fires are common in Bangladesh, especially in the dry winter season, due to lax enforcement of safety codes.

In February this year, a fire in a historic Mughal building in an old part of Dhaka killed at least 70 people and injured dozens.

In November 2012, at least 111 people were killed in a blaze at a garment factory making apparel for Western retailers, in one of the country’s most devastating fires.

sa/jah

tags
top news
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
IUML challenges new citizenship law in Supreme Court, say it’s unconstitutional
IUML challenges new citizenship law in Supreme Court, say it’s unconstitutional
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news