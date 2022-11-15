Elon Musk after employee says Twitter ‘super slow’ post wrong: ‘He’s fired’

In another unprecedented measure, the world’s richest person has now fired a Twitter employee, on Twitter. Elon Musk - who has been under criticism for his decision to layoff more than 50 per cent of the staff working for the social media platform ever since he took over the company last month - has not relented as far as taking extreme measures linked to his newest acquisition is concerned.

On Monday, this went to a new level when he responded to a thread, saying an employee was fired. The developer had earlier replied to a tweet by the tech billionaire who had apologised for “super slow” Twitter in some countries. “Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! (sic)” Musk had posted. For the uninitiated, RPC - mentioned in Musk's tweet - is defined as the Remote Procedure Call, which is said to be a powerful technique for constructing distributed, client-server based applications.

App developer Eric Frohnhoefer, the employee, responded to Musk's tweet, saying: "I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong." At the the time this report was published, the post was liked over 109,000 times. But he also drew criticism. "I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev. (sic)," wrote a user. To this, Eric replied: "Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email."

The thread drew wide attention.

Marking both of them and another user, Elon Musk responded, saying: “He’s fired.”

Twitter has seen multiple changes and rollbacks and not just in terms of staff restructuring since Musk took over. The Blue tick fee, official label on accounts are some of them. It is being questioned if most of the decisions that the 50-year-old new CEO has been taking are well-thought out.

