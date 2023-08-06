Home / World News / Elon Musk's X to fund legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' over posts on platform

Elon Musk's X to fund legal bills of people 'unfairly treated' over posts on platform

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 06, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Elon Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo in July.

Elon Musk has said his X social media platform will fund the legal bills of people who have been treated unfairly by employers because of posting or liking something on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.(AFP)
Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.(AFP)

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," Musk said in a post on X, adding that there will be no limits to funding the bills.

Late last month, Musk said that monthly users of X reached a "new high" and shared a graph that showed the latest count as over 540 million.

The figures came as the company is going through organizational changes and is looking to boost dropping advertising revenue.

It was also the latest in a series of comments from X executives claiming strong traction in usage, after Meta Platforms launched a direct competing platform called Threads on July 5.

Revamped

After 17 years with an iconic blue bird logo that came to symbolize the broadcasting of ideas to the world, billionaire Musk renamed Twitter as X and unveiled a new logo in July, marking a focus on building an "everything app."

Musk earlier in July had said that the platform's cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An upturn in advertising revenue that had been expected in June failed to materialise.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out