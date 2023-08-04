Elon Musk introduces live video feature for X. Here's how you can use it

X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk on Friday introduced a new ‘live video’ feature on the micro-blogging platform. Testing the feature, Musk said that the live video “now works reasonably well”. “Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post,” he wrote. Elon Musk(REUTERS)

Musk also tested a live option and shared a video featuring himself and his teammates. In the video, the billionaire also flaunted his dumbbell and weight-lifting skills.

Here's how you can use the live video feature:

Tap on the camera icon from the composer tab Tap on ‘live’ button Fill in the option description in tweet and add your location (if needed). Tap to go live Once you go live, the broadcast will be visible on your profile and your followers' timeline. To end the live video, click on ‘stop’ button on the top left.

Users can now download videos

On Thursday, Musk announced that X users will now be able to download clips if the creator gives permission to those who want to do so. However, the facility will be available only to people with verified accounts on the social media platform.

“Verified users can now download videos if the content creator allows it. Tap the ‘…’ on upper right when video is in full screen mode. We will soon allow this simply by tapping & holding on a video just like you download a picture,” Musk said.

He also introduced a new feature to hide the blue tick. “As a subscriber, you can choose to hide your checkmark on your account. The check mark will be hidden on your profile and posts. The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden. We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you,” the help page of the micro-blogging site read.