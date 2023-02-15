Home / World News / When will Twitter have a new CEO? Elon Musk shares hopeful deadline

When will Twitter have a new CEO? Elon Musk shares hopeful deadline

Published on Feb 15, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Elon Musk News: “I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” Elon Musk said

Elon Musk: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
Elon Musk said that he anticipates finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year" while speaking via a video call to the World Government Summit in Dubai. He also said that as Twitter CEO he is making sure the platform can function properly.

“I think I need to stabilize the organization and make sure it’s in a financial healthy place,” Elon Musk said when asked about when he'd name a CEO.

“I’m guessing probably toward the end of this year," he added.

