Elon Musk plans to create new city named Starbase at SpaceX's Texas launch site
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he is trying to build a new city called Starbase at the launch facility of his company Spacex in Texas.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Musk said, "Creating the city of Starbase, Texas. From thence to Mars, And hence the Stars."
Musk's tweets have always generated excitement on social media, especially his followers. So, they asked Musk if this new city will incorporate the Boca Chica Village area, where his company is building its futuristic deep-space rocket.
"An area much larger than Boca Chica," Musk said replying to the Twitter user.
Some people in Texas say the move is part of Musk's plan to change the name of Boca Chica, the area near the Mexican border where SpaceX’s new Starship prototypes dominate the seaside skyline.
“Sending a tweet doesn’t make it so,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “They have a lot of hoops and hurdles to go through before they can make it so,” he added.
Trevino also said that a SpaceX representative made a “casual inquiry” recently about requirements to incorporate Boca Chica and rename it the City of Starbase.
Musk has chosen Texas for his ambitious plan to build rockets to make human space travel more affordable and routine. But SpaceX has been trying to fix the issues which led to two failed rocket launches in recent months.
Starship SN9 rocket, the company's latest attempt to go into deep space, exploded during a landing attempt minutes after a high-altitude experimental launch from Boca Chica. Before it, the SN8 too had met a similar fate in December.
A first orbital Starship flight is planned for year's end. Musk has said he intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus variant found in South Africa paves way for better vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says needs to work with international partners on travel restart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interim UK study finds one dose of Covid-19 shots reduces hospitalisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Downey Jr. and Bill Gates bet on electric motor startup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anthony Fauci presents his personal 3D model of Covid-19 virus to Smithsonian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mask mandate implementation was patchy in Texas, now locals concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
London mayor Sadiq Khan tightens emission rules, buses stare at heavy fines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avocados threaten to usher in 'massive human-wildlife conflicts' in Kenya
- free movement of some 2,000 Amboseli elephants, along with two dozen other wildlife species plus cows owned by local Maasai people, may be under threat - from avocados.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China using Covid-19 pandemic to increase restrictions for foreign journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk plans to create new city named Starbase at SpaceX's Texas launch site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese hackers still actively targeting Indian port in shadow war, says US firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis appeals to Myanmar military to release political prisoners
- Pope Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan plans to ban Olympic spectators from abroad over Covid-19 fears: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt
- Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox