Elon Musk says he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids
Carrying on his argument on population, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that he is a rare exception as a rich person who has many kids as most rich people he knows have zero or one kid. "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception," the billionaire who has seven children tweeted. Elon Musk has recently argued that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense".
"Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. Environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff...Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing," Elon Musk said.
On Twitter, Elon Musk posted a graph on US' fertility slump and said the birth rate of the United States has been below the minimum sustainable levels for 50 years.
This is not the first time that Elon Musk raised the issue of the declining population. Earlier, he had said if there are not enough people for Earth, then there will definitely be enough people for Mars.
Musk has seven children - twins Xavier and Griffin, triplets Kai, Saxon and Damina. His latest born is X Æ A-Xii, while his former partner Grimes claimed to have had a second secret child with Elon Musk, named Y.
-
27 school shootings in US in 2022, over 140 dead
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. In 2021, almost 250 people were hit by active shooters - 103 died, according to a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
-
Over 140 children and adults killed in America's 8 deadliest school shootings
There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. The most recent two were both in Texas. ROBB ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, May 2022 An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults, officials said.
-
Ukraine | Zelensky says war getting worse as ‘Russia going all in’: Top points
Russian troops advanced in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, pounding key cities and aiming "to destroy everything there," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as Moscow signalled it was digging in for a long war against its neighbour. More than six million people have fled Ukraine and eight million have been internally displaced since the war broke out, according to the United Nations. “Seven shots from Russian territory,” the official said as per news agency AFP 2.
-
Children killed at Texas school visited the zoo, had summer holidays in 2 days
Robb Elementary School in Texas' Uvalde - the scene of yet another horrific school shooting in the United States - was due to close for summer holidays in two days. In celebration of the forthcoming holidays the 570 children enrolled there had visited the zoo and played games, and Tuesday was meant to be an 'awards day'… they were told to have fun and dress up for a theme party.
-
‘When in God's name…': 5 things Joe Biden said after Texas school shooting
United States president Joe Biden made an emotional appeal to curb America's gun culture Tuesday night after a gunman - a teenage boy - shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Speaking from the White House barely an hour after the Texas shootings, Biden called for action and blamed gun manufacturers and their supporters for blocking targeted legislation.
