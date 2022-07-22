Elon Musk says shirtless photo good motivation to exercise, eat healthier and...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday once again responded to his shirtless photo that stopped short of 'breaking the internet' and jokingly said that the photos are a good motivation to work out, eat healthier and "maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year". His tweet came in reply to a Twitter user who joked: "According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pick of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison (sic)." Watch: Elon Musk's Mykonos vacation pictures go viral amid Twitter lawsuit against him

Tbh, it’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2022

The shirtless photos of Elon Musk were obtained by Page Six, where he was seen aboard a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece. Reports said he was with newlywed friends Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger. The $20,000-per-week motor yacht can accommodate six guests in over three cabins and comes with a professional crew, reports said.

My calves are bigger tho — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2022

Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!

(already back in the factory btw) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2022

Elon Musk's shirtless photos have become the target of relentless trolling which Musk has taken kindly. Replying to a photo comparing his shirtless photo with that of a dog, the Tesla CEO said, "My calves are bigger tho."

"Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)," he earlier replied to another comment.

While Elon Musk is caught in a legal tussle over his Twitter deal, his Tesla has sold a significant chunk of its Bitcoin holding -- almost 75%, adding $936 million of cash to its balance sheet. Elon Musk said on a call with analysts that the company sold due to uncertainty as to when Covid shutdowns would lift in China. “This should not be taken as some verdict on Bitcoin,” Musk said. “It’s just that we were concerned about overall liquidity of the company given the Covid shutdowns in China.”

