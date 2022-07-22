Elon Musk says shirtless photo good motivation to exercise, eat healthier and...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday once again responded to his shirtless photo that stopped short of 'breaking the internet' and jokingly said that the photos are a good motivation to work out, eat healthier and "maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year". His tweet came in reply to a Twitter user who joked: "According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pick of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison (sic)." Watch: Elon Musk's Mykonos vacation pictures go viral amid Twitter lawsuit against him
The shirtless photos of Elon Musk were obtained by Page Six, where he was seen aboard a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece. Reports said he was with newlywed friends Ari Emanuel and Sarah Staudinger. The $20,000-per-week motor yacht can accommodate six guests in over three cabins and comes with a professional crew, reports said.
Elon Musk's shirtless photos have become the target of relentless trolling which Musk has taken kindly. Replying to a photo comparing his shirtless photo with that of a dog, the Tesla CEO said, "My calves are bigger tho."
"Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)," he earlier replied to another comment.
While Elon Musk is caught in a legal tussle over his Twitter deal, his Tesla has sold a significant chunk of its Bitcoin holding -- almost 75%, adding $936 million of cash to its balance sheet. Elon Musk said on a call with analysts that the company sold due to uncertainty as to when Covid shutdowns would lift in China. “This should not be taken as some verdict on Bitcoin,” Musk said. “It’s just that we were concerned about overall liquidity of the company given the Covid shutdowns in China.”
Major crackdown in Sri Lanka, protest camps cleared out in Colombo | Watch
Videos of how Sri Lankan security forces raided anti-government protest camps in Colombo on Friday, hours after the swearing-in of new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, emerged on social media. In one of such videos, shared by news agency ANI, a large number of security personnel can be seen barricading the Galle Face protest site entry in Colombo, while the protesters are clicking photos, and videos or confronting the security personnel.
What are benefits and risks of Paxlovid to treat Biden's Covid?
President Joe Biden said Thursday he was "doing great" after testing positive for Covid at the age of 79, vowing to continue to work while isolating at the White House with only mild symptoms. Announcing the diagnosis, the White House stressed that the president was fully vaccinated and twice boosted. A physical exam in November last year found Biden "fit for duty." He is now due to stay at the White House for several days.
US, UK say 15,000 killed in Russia's Ukraine 'cannon fodder'
Some 15,000 Russians have died in the five-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the US and British spy chiefs said, as they assessed that President Vladimir Putin was suffering far greater losses than expected. Read Ukraine seeks debt freeze as war ravages economy "That's probably a conservative estimate. That is the same number, roughly, as they lost in 10 years in Afghanistan in the 1980s," he told the Aspen Security Forum in the US Rocky Mountains.
BBC pays damages to former nanny of Prince William and Harry over false claims
BBC director-general Tim Davie said the corporation has agreed to pay “substantial damages” to Alexandra Pettifer. The broadcaster had “failed to ask the tough questions” about how the Diana interview was obtained, he added.
Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd. US District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane for his February conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin's knee in May 2020. Lane, who has been free on bond, didn't speak at the hearing.
