Elon Musk, world's richest man, wants to send ‘No 2’ statue to Jeff Bezos: Report

Elon Musk on Monday once again reclaimed the title of the world's richest man as he made new records for himself – becoming only the third person in history to amass a net worth of $200 billion, according to Forbes magazine. In the process, Musk crossed Amazon founder and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, who earlier enjoyed his stint as the richest man in the world. The celebratory rivalry between the two entrepreneurs is well-known, as in a seeming acknowledgment of this strife – Elon Musk took a fresh dig at Jeff Bezos.

According to the Forbes report, Elon Musk sent a ‘short email’, joking that he was now going to deliver a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to the Amazon founder, apparently mocking the fact that the latter had to settle for the number 2 position in the list of richest men.

“I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,” Musk wrote in a short email, as per the magazine.

Musk and Bezos have been engaged in a well-known feud over entrepreneurial ambitions for a long time now, but conflict recently peaked since both of them have their eyes on the race to outer space and innovations in the automobile sector – including self-driving cars.

This would hardly be the first time that Musk has taken a crack at Bezos. He has already called his rival a “copycat” twice (both times using the emoji of a cat) – once when Bezos' Amazon announced plans to launch internet-beaming satellites in competition with Musk’s SpaceX, and then again when Amazon acquired self-driving car company Zoox to take on Musk's Tesla.

Back in August last year, Jeff Bezos became the first person in history to amass a fortune worth $200 billion. But later in the year, stocks for Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla rallied by a humongous 720%, and both of the billionaires were soon trading barbs as equals. Elon Musk eventually crossed Jeff Bezos in the rankings, once briefly in January this year, and then again on Monday when his net worth was estimated to be around $200.7 billion. Bezos is currently second on the list, with a net worth of $192.5 billion, while French art collector and investor Bernard Arnault is third with a net worth of $174 billion.