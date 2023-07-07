Home / World News / Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch satellite internet service in Mongolia: Report

Reuters |
Jul 07, 2023 12:25 PM IST

Mongolia has approved two special licences for Elon Musk's SpaceX to operate as a service provider using low-orbit satellites, according to a government statement on Friday.

Elon Musk is seen.(Reuters)
Millions of internet users in Mongolia will be able to access high-speed internet connection via Starlink, the satellite communications service operated by SpaceX, the Mongolian government said.

