e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Embark on 80-day campaign to attain goals, Kim Jong Un tells North Koreans

Embark on 80-day campaign to attain goals, Kim Jong Un tells North Koreans

Speaking in a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Monday, Kim said goals should be achieved in every sector before a congress in January to decide a new five-year plan.

world Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:19 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Seoul
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 19th Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency on October 5, 2020. KCNA/via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 19th Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency on October 5, 2020. KCNA/via REUTERS
         

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on his country to embark on an 80-day campaign to attain its goals in every sector before a congress in January to decide a new five-year plan, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.

Kim made the announcement in a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on Monday. The meeting comes during a difficult year for North Korea as the coronavirus pandemic puts more pressure on a economy hurt by recent storms and flooding.

“We have performed historical feats with our costly efforts, boldly overcoming unprecedentedly grave trials and difficulties this year, but we should not rest on our laurels,” KCNA said.

“We still face the challenges that cannot be overlooked and there are many goals we have to attain within this year.”

In August, Kim had announced that the ruling party will hold a congress in January to decide a new five-year plan, with a party meeting noting serious delays in improving the national economy.

Last year, Kim vowed to make a “frontal breakthrough” in the country’s campaign to build a self-reliant economy in the face of tightening sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and missile programmes.

Security officials were watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcoming holiday to unveil new weapons or test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Oct. 10, the 75th anniversary of the ruling workers party.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; editing by Richard Pullin)

tags
top news
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
Donald Trump returns to White House after 4-day stay at hospital
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
5 states saw big surge in Covid-19 cases despite fall in national average
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
Modern PLA barracks, heavy artillery at LAC: China media
R Ashwin gives ‘Mankad’ warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai -WATCH
R Ashwin gives ‘Mankad’ warning to Aaron Finch in Dubai -WATCH
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In