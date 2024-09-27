Embarrassment for Beijing? US claims Chinese nuclear attack submarine sank this year

China's latest nuclear-powered attack submarine sank earlier this year while under construction, US officials said Thursday, in a potential embarrassment for the country as it seeks to expand its military prowess. This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows what appears to be a sunken Chinese submarine at a shipyard near Wuhan, China, June 15, 2024. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

The sinking of the Zhou-class submarine, the first of its kind, occurred sometime between May and June alongside a pier, reported news agencies quoting a senior US defence official.

The incident, which has raised questions about the safety and reliability of China's cutting-edge military technology, is a blow to Beijing’s ambitions to project power, especially in contested regions like the South China Sea.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC analysed by US defence experts showed the submarine partially submerged near the Wuchang shipyard on the Yangtze River, surrounded by cranes and rescue equipment.

Images taken in June show the vessel almost entirely underwater, while subsequent images from August suggest the presence of a submarine at the same dock. However, it remains unclear whether it is the same vessel or another Zhou-class submarine.

China's nuclear submarine fleet, which as of 2022 consisted of six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, six nuclear-powered attack submarines, and 48 diesel-powered attack submarines, is set to grow substantially in the coming years. According to U.S. military estimates, China’s fleet could reach 65 submarines by 2025 and 80 by 2035.

China reacts to America's claim

The Chinese government, however, has not publicly acknowledged the submarine sinking. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington stated, “We are not familiar with the situation you mentioned and currently have no information to provide,” reported Reuters.

"It's not surprising that the PLA Navy would try to conceal the fact that their new first-in-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank pierside," AFP quoted a senior US defence official as saying.

"In addition to the obvious questions about training standards and equipment quality, the incident raises deeper questions about the PLA's internal accountability and oversight of China's defense industry -- which has long been plagued by corruption," the official said.

While it remains unknown whether the submarine was carrying nuclear fuel or if its reactor was active at the time of the incident, US officials have noted that no radiation leaks were reported. This has assuaged some fears about potential environmental damage. Still, analysts say the incident casts doubt on the survivability and operational reliability of China’s next-generation submarines, a key component of its military expansion.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and its neighbours over territorial disputes, especially in the South China Sea, a region vital to global trade routes. China's increasingly assertive stance in the region has alarmed countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, while the United States has responded by strengthening alliances and conducting freedom-of-navigation operations.

With inputs from agencies