Emboldened by SpaceX, Investors Are Piling Into All Things Space

It isn’t just SpaceX. A general view of a SpaceX building and Starship rocket on the day of the company’s initial public offering (IPO), in Starbase, Texas, U.S., June 12, 2026. (REUTERS) Encouraged by the Elon Musk-led company’s successes—and steadily climbing valuation—venture capitalists and private-market investors are stepping up bets on space startups, hoping to find the next breakout stars. Venture funding for U.S. space-technology firms excluding SpaceX shot up to $7.1 billion in 2025 from $2.5 billion a year earlier, according to data provider PitchBook. Last year’s haul was the strongest since companies raised almost $4 billion in 2021. More investments have rolled in this year. Observable Space, focused on laser communications and sensing, recently raised $90 million. Ground-system startup Northwood Space pulled in $100 million and CesiumAstro, a maker of space systems and electronics, recorded $470 million in equity and financing. “There’s just so much more you can do from space,” said John Gedmark, chief executive of Astranis, a maker of smaller satellites orbiting more than 22,000 miles from Earth. The company recently raised capital from Franklin Templeton and others. “Investors are finding there are real business models in space and money to be made,” Gedmark said. Last week, public-market investors poured $75 billion into Musk’s space-and-artificial-intelligence enterprise in a record-setting initial public offering, a stunning milestone for a company that almost went out of business during its early years.

SpaceX executives celebrate the company's IPO in New York.

SpaceX’s IPO also sealed a victory for the company’s long-term shareholders, who believed in ideas that once sounded more like science fiction but now have come to pass, including building a fleet of roughly 10,000 satellites. “Space was getting pretty hot, even before the SpaceX IPO was announced, but I think it just got supercharged,” said Tom Mueller, a former top SpaceX executive who recently raised $500 million for the in-space mobility company he founded, Impulse Space. Delivery to orbit Andrew Rush is CEO of Star Catcher Industries, a startup focused on developing a power grid in orbit. He said that many big venture investors in the past wouldn’t touch space-related deals unless a company was led by someone like Musk, who had generated returns in the past. That has changed because the space sector has demonstrated it can deliver, according to Rush, whose company also recently landed new capital. The flurry of deals comes with risks that are heightened by the challenges of building devices capable of operating in orbit. Space is a harsh environment where the margins between success and failure are thin.

A Blue Origin rocket exploded in May, damaging the company's launchpad in Florida.