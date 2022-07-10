Emergency to defend abortion rights is still on table: Joe Biden
President Joe Biden said he has asked his team to explore the possibility of declaring a public health emergency to safeguard abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision.
“I’ve asked the folks on the medical -- people in the administration to look at whether I have the authority to do that and what impact it would have,” Biden told reporters on Sunday. He urged abortion-rights supporters to ‘keep protesting.”
Top officials at the Health and Human Services Department and the White House discussed the emergency option before a June 28 news conference by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, but set aside the idea due to concern that the impact wouldn’t justify the inevitable legal battle, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said Friday that an emergency declaration is “not off the table,” but questioned whether it would help. The government’s public health emergency fund has only “tens of thousands of dollars” and the measure wouldn’t “release a significant amount of legal authority,” she said.
Biden has been on the defensive over what activists and some Democrats consider a tepid White House response to last month’s ruling, in which the Supreme Court’s conservative majority threw out the constitutional right to an abortion after almost 50 years.
In a sign of the tensions, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield was quoted in the Washington Post as defending Biden’s response and saying his goal isn’t to “satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party.”
Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters rallied near the White House on Saturday in the latest protest against the Supreme Court ruling. Biden, who was spending the weekend at his beach house in Delaware, said his message to them was, “Yes, keep protesting, keep making your point. It’s critically important.”
The president reiterated his “bottom line” goal is to codify abortion rights in US law. That would require Republican support in Congress that isn’t forthcoming.
-
Why were 3 members of Ahmadi community arrested in Pakistan on Eid?
Three members of the Ahmadi community were arrested in Faisalabad city of Pakistan for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments by sacrificing animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Pakistani website Dawn reported. According to the FIR, the complainants were present in the mosque after the Friday prayers when they came to know that the members of Ahmadi community had sacrificed animals inside their homes, Dawn reported.
-
Protesters cook food, play carrom inside Lankan PM's residence | Video
The protesters have been camping at the residence of Lankan prime minister Wickremesinghe and have vowed to remain there till both the president and the prime minister resign. On Saturday, the protesters had stormed the prime minister's residence hours after he had announced his decision to resign following the all-party meeting. The protesters had set Wickremesinghe's residence on fire. Not just Wickremesinghe, the protesters had stormed the residence of President Rajapaksa on Saturday.
-
From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, these are top contenders to become next UK PM
With the resignation of Boris Johnson as the next prime minister of United Kingdom, the race for his successor is underway. From former finance minister Rishi Sunak to former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, here are the probables who could make it to the top post. Rishi Sunak The UK's first Hindu finance minister, Sunak quit on Tuesday and declared he was standing three days later.
-
Ukraine war: 15 killed after Russian rockets hit residential building in Donetsk
At least 15 people were killed and two dozen more are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said on Sunday as rescuers picked their way through rubble. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.
-
As stir reaches his office, ‘missing' Prez Rajapaksa orders gas distribution
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence has instructed the officers to carry out the unloading and distribution of gas as the first ship arrives at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon. A second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is due on July 11 and a third carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on July 15, according to Sri Lankan media.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics