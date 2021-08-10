Emirates ad on top of Burj Khalifa goes viral; airline shows how it was shot

An advertisement by Dubai-based airlines Emirates has caught the eye of social media users. The video ad shows a woman dressed as Emirates' flight attendant shuffling placards with different messages about the services of the airline. After the last placard, the camera zooms out and she is seen standing on top of 828-metre-high Burj Khalifa.

And this is no ordinary feat, considering that the flight attendant is standing on a very narrow platform, all alone with wind howling past her. She maintains her smile all along in the video.

Watch the ad below:





As soon as the advertisement released, it was touted as super thrilling and heart-stopping by social media users. Some, however, cast doubt on the shooting of the commercial, claiming that the company must have used a green screen or special effects for the video.

So, Emirates has now released a behind the scene video to demonstrate that the ad was indeed short on the world's tallest building. The woman featured in the ad is heard saying 'Hi mom, I'm on top of the world'. The video then shows a crew surrounding the model and attaching safety ropes. The video also shows how the ad was planned and executed.

Watch the making video here:





The model who featured in the advertisement was Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who describes herself on the Instagram profile as world traveler, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker and adventurer.





Posting the ad, Nicole wrote this was "one of the most amazing and exciting stunts" she has ever done.

The ad was shot after Dubai was added to the UK's 'amber list', easing travel restrictions on passengers.