Emmanuel Macron still displaying Covid-19 symptoms, says govt spokesman

Emmanuel Macron still displaying Covid-19 symptoms, says govt spokesman

Emmanuel Macron, 43, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles

Dec 21, 2020
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition is reportedly stable
French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition is reportedly stable
         

French President Emmanuel Macron was still displaying some coronavirus symptoms but his overall condition was stable, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Monday.

Macron, 43, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and has gone into quarantine at the presidential retreat of La Lanterne, close to the Palace of Versailles.

