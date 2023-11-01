Emotional old video shows Hamas hostage playing 'Hallelujah' on violin: ‘Her music is unstoppable’

A Facebook page dedicated to keeping the stories of Israeli hostages alive has shared a moving video of Agam (Gagi) Berger, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists, playing the song ‘Hallelujah’ on a violin. Agam was identified in a Telegram video that Hamas posted, where she was seen being led into a vehicle. The post says that she called her father, Shlomi, shortly before her abduction and told there was gunfire all around. Agam (Gagi) Berger was abducted by Hamas (Bring Them Home Now/Facebook)

“In her fourth grade, Agam picked up a violin, and since then she hasn't put it down,” the post by Bring Them Home Now reads. The 20-year-old is seen playing the violin in a video posted by the page in the comment section.

“It's impossible not to look at her and be moved by her skill, precision, concentration and the worlds she seems to float to while she is playing,” reads the post. “Agam volunteers with populations with special needs, helping children with learning difficulties and those who are in need at home.”

“Agam has a twin sister named Li-Yam, and besides her, another sister and brother, Bar and Ilay. Their family photos tell of a warm home and loving parents. They call her Gagi. Look at her and try to imagine that Agam is your daughter, your sister, your best friend. Her music is unstoppable; we must bring Agam back home. Now,” it adds.

Hamas has released four hostages

Hamas recently said on its Telegram channel that it has released two of his hostages after negotiations with Qatar and Egypt. The hostages have been identified as Israeli citizens Nurit Yitzhak and Yochved Lifshitz.

Abu Ubaiba, a military spokesman from Al-Qassam Brigades that operates in the West Bank, said that Hamas decided to release the women even though Israel has refused to stop its airstrikes. “We have decided to release them for compelling humanitarian and satisfactory reasons despite the occupation committing more than 8 violations of the procedures that were agreed upon with the mediator brothers that the occupation would adhere to during this day to complete the handover process,” the spokesman said on Telegram.

Before that, Hamas released American mother-and-daughter Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Raanan.