‘Encouraging separatist forces’: China strongly opposes US envoy’s visit to Taiwan

China on Thursday railed against a high-level visit to Taiwan by a US envoy, saying it will encourage “separatist forces” on the island.

world Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:42 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
China has lashed out at US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Keith Krach’s visit to Taiwan. He is seeing sitting here with (L-R) US ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and senior adviser Michael McKinley
China has lashed out at US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment Keith Krach's visit to Taiwan. He is seeing sitting here with (L-R) US ambassador to Japan William Hagerty, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and senior adviser Michael McKinley (AFP)
         

China on Thursday railed against a high-level visit to Taiwan by a US envoy, saying it will encourage “separatist forces” on the island.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters “China strongly opposes” the visit by Under Secretary Keith Krach as it will “encourage the arrogant attitude of Taiwan independence separatist forces”.

The US State Department says Krach was dispatched to Taipei to attend a memorial service for late president Lee Teng-hui on Saturday.

But his visit to the island, which China claims as an indivisible part of the mainland, comes as the two superpowers eyeball each other over trade, tech dominance, security and human rights.

Krach’s visit “seriously violates the One China Principle... and damages US-China relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan strait”, Wang said, citing the view that the island is a part of its territory.

He warned Beijing will provide “a necessary response”, without giving further details.

Last month, US cabinet member and health chief Alex Azar visited to highlight Taiwan’s widely praised efforts to stop Covid-19.

