Ecuadorian pilot keeps calm as giant bird shatters cockpit windscreen; video viral

An Ecuadorian pilot is garnering praises on the internet for his composure after an incident where an enormous bird crashed through the windscreen of his cockpit. Several social media users, shared and reacted to the incident, lauding the pilot for smoothly handling the situation.(AFP/Representational image)

The undated video of the incident, which happened in Vinces city of Ecuador, went viral on the internet, as people praised the pilot, squadron leader Ariel Valiente, for maintaining his calm and landing the plane safely, the Dailymail reported.

The 12-second long viral video shows the bird dangling above the pilot, who is covered in bloodstains all over his face and uniform, while he continues to steer the plane. The camera initially facing the front captures the injured bird. A little later the Valiente turns the camera towards him to show his face, covered in blood. It was not immediately clear if he got injured in the incident too.

Trigger Warning: Blood Content

This video contains scenes with blood. Viewer discretion is advised, as it may be disturbing or triggering for some individuals

While the country's aviation regulator is yet to share its comments on the incident via any social media platforms or a press release, the Dailymail reported citing authorities that they are yet to determine the altitude of the aircraft during the incident or its route that the pilot had taken.

The report further added that the large bird, involved in the incident couldn't survive the impact of the crash and succumbed to injuries.

Several social media users, shared the video and reacted to the incident, lauding the pilot for smoothly averting any possible danger under such a “stressful” situation and also expressed sympathies for the “poor” bird.

A user commented, “Poor bird. Glad the pilot remained calm and was able to land safely.”

Another user said, “I am amazed by this man... He managed to ride the plane no matter what happened.” Another comment read, “I'm surprised the glass isn’t bulletproof.”

Some people also shared their personal flying experiences and similar encounters, while others who regularly travel in commercial flights, said the video was unsettling and is sure to remain in their heads when during their next journey.

