Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Erdogan’s Multi-Millennia Revenge in Turkey

WSJ
Updated on: Nov 13, 2025 10:58 am IST

His top political rival now faces up to 2,352 years in prison.

Turkey’s authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan doesn’t merely want his main political rival locked up. He wants to bury the key in the sands of time—for more than two millennia. Witness the charges brought this week against Ekrem Imamoğlu, the popular Istanbul mayor.

Ekrem Imamoğlu PREMIUM
Ekrem Imamoğlu

Police arrested Mr. Imamoğlu in March, as the Republican People’s Party (CHP) was preparing to nominate him as the opposition presidential candidate. He’s been in jail since. On Tuesday a prosecutor unveiled more than 140 criminal charges against Mr. Imamoğlu, ranging from bribery and money laundering to violation of the forest law. The prosecution seeks a sentence of up to 2,352 years.

Authorities claim Mr. Imamoğlu is the head of a vast criminal enterprise, but his real offense is his popularity with Turkish voters. The Erdoğan government used a trumped-up speech offense to disqualify Mr. Imamoğlu from running for President in 2023 after the polls showed he would have been a strong contender. In 2024 Mr. Imamoğlu sought another term as Istanbul mayor and beat Mr. Erdoğan’s preferred candidate in a landslide.

That voter rebuke rankled Mr. Erdoğan, who rose to political prominence in that same Istanbul office. As Prime Minister and then as President, he’s spent the past 22 years concentrating power in his own hands. He’s not about to let Mr. Imamoğlu stand between him and a fourth, or fifth, or 2,000th, term as President. Mr. Erdoğan’s dictatorial ambition and political insecurity explain the prosecutorial overkill.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Erdogan’s Multi-Millennia Revenge in Turkey
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On