Watch: What was stolen? Cars. Price? £700,000. And time? In just 60 seconds

Updated on Dec 06, 2022 05:53 PM IST

The incident happened when thieves broke into the front gate on Brentwood Road in Bulphan village.

The thieves were seen driving the vehicles away.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Thieves tip-toed out of a compound in less than 60 seconds with cars worth £700,000. The incident happened just after midnight on November 11 as thieves broke into the front gate on Brentwood Road in Bulphan village, near Thurrock borough, Essex county in England.

The thieves were seen driving the vehicles away as the entire burglary was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside the compound.

From Ariel Atom car to Mercedes, and two Porsches, all were gone in less than 60 seconds. In the video, a thief can be seen opening the gate whereas others steal the cars one by one from the compound.

The police have only been able to retrieve the Mercedes Maybach. The other four vehicles that were taken from Brentwood Road in Bulphan, close to the M25, are still being sought by Essex Police, reports have said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

england
