EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search
AFP |
May 20, 2024 12:05 AM IST
The European Union on Sunday said it had activated its "rapid response mapping service" to help Iran search for a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi.
The European Union on Sunday said it had activated its "rapid response mapping service" to help Iran search for a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi that went missing on a fog-shrouded mountainside.
"Upon Iranian request for assistance we are activating the EU's CopernicusEMS rapid response mapping service in view of the helicopter accident reportedly carrying the President of Iran and its foreign minister" Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on X.
