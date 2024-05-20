 EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search

AFP |
May 20, 2024 12:05 AM IST

The European Union on Sunday said it had activated its "rapid response mapping service" to help Iran search for a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi that went missing on a fog-shrouded mountainside.

Rescue teams are seen near the site of the incident of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran, (AP)

"Upon Iranian request for assistance we are activating the EU's CopernicusEMS rapid response mapping service in view of the helicopter accident reportedly carrying the President of Iran and its foreign minister" Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on X.

News / World News / EU activates mapping service to aid Iranian president chopper search

