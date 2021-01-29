EU approves AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for all adults amid shortfall
The European Union’s drug regulator cleared a Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for all adults as a shortfall in expected deliveries raises tensions between the company and the bloc.
The go-ahead Friday clears the way for the European Commission to issue a conditional marketing authorization for the shot. The decision to include older adults in the approval comes after Germany’s immunization commission recommended Thursday the inoculation be authorized only for people between the ages of 18 and 64 due to a lack of trial data in older groups.
It is here, federal authorities allege, that Army veteran Jessica Watkins tended bar and recruited members for a local militia group that she founded in 2019 and affiliated it with the Oath Keepers — an extremist, militaristic group believed to have thousands of members nationally.
