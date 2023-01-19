Home / World News / EU chief Charles Michel says on his way to Kyiv, may meet Ukraine's Zelensky

EU chief Charles Michel says on his way to Kyiv, may meet Ukraine's Zelensky

world news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "I am on my way to Kyiv," Michel said in a video he posted on his Twitter account.

Russia-Ukraine War: European Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: European Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech.(AFP)
AFP |

EU chief Charles Michel on Thursday said he was on his way to Kyiv to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky what "concrete measures" Europe can take to support Ukraine.

Read more: ‘Our objective is…’: Ukraine's Zelensky on Crimea

"I am on my way to Kyiv," Michel said in a video he posted on his Twitter account, saying he would meet Zelensky as well as the prime minister and members of parliament. He also said he would "discuss with president Zelensky and his team what are the concrete measures we can develop in order to make sure they are stronger and more powerful".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out