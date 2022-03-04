EU halts cooperation, research programmes with Russia, Belarus amid invasion of Ukraine
- The suspension of the cooperation means that no further payments will be made to Russia under these programmes.
The European Commission said on Friday it had suspended cooperation and research programmes with Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The EU is currently funding eight cooperation programmes with Russia, contributing a total of 178 million euros ($195 million), aimed at supporting sustainable development in border regions.
The suspension of the cooperation means that no further payments will be made to Russia under these programmes.
The EU has also halted two cooperation programmes with Belarus, which had a combined budget of 257 million euros.
Separately, Brussels has decided to suspend cooperation with Russian entities in research, science and innovation.
That means that payments under existing projects are being frozen and no new contracts can be signed with Russian organisations in these fields, the Commission said.
However, no projects under the EU flagship programme on research, Horizon Europe, currently involve Russian organisations.
Preparations were underway to give grants to four projects involving Russian research organisations, but this work has now been suspended. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alex Richardson)
-
45 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.