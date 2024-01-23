EU presses Israel on two-state solution after Gaza war

EU foreign ministers on Monday pressed Israel on an eventual two-state solution with the Palestinians after the war in Gaza, at meetings with the top diplomats from the two sides and key Arab states in Brussels. A tank manoeuvres along the Israel-Gaza border fence, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel. (Reuters)(Reuters)

The surprise Hamas attack on October 7 on Israel and the subsequent devastating military response from Israel has plunged the Middle East into fresh turmoil and sparked fears of a broader conflict.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

But while the bloodshed appears to have driven a long-term solution further out of sight, EU officials insist now is the time to talk about finally resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The 27 EU ministers met first with Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz before sitting down separately with the Palestinian Authority's top diplomat, Riyad al-Maliki.

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia also held talks with the European ministers.

Israel's assault on Gaza has left over 25,000 Palestinians dead, the vast majority women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Netanyahu has vowed "complete victory" over Hamas after the attacks by the Islamist movement's fighters on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Hamas militants also seized about 250 hostages and Israel says around 132 remain in besieged Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn condemnation from the United Nations and defied key backer the United States by rejecting calls for a Palestinian state.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted the immediate "priority is to provide support to the people" facing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

"More death, more destruction, more hardship for the Gaza people, for the Palestinian people, will not help to defeat Hamas or the ideology," he said.

"It will not bring more security to Israel on the contrary."

He insisted that the urgency of the situation on the ground "should not prevent work in the long-run and medium term" towards a conference to work towards an enduring peace.

- 'Only solution' -

Borrell said the Israeli minister "could have made better use of his time" after he showed videos about a potential artificial port island off Gaza and a transport corridor to India to his European counterparts.

"This didn't have much to do with what we were discussing," he said.

Katz ignored questions from journalists over a future two-state solution and said Israel was focused on returning the hostages and ensuring its own security.

Al-Maliki demanded the EU call for a ceasefire immediately and urged the bloc to consider sanctions against Netanyahu for "destroying the chances for a two-state solution".

"Every day that ... we show hesitancy, people are being killed," he said.

The EU has struggled for a united stance on the conflict in Gaza as staunch backers of Israel such as Germany have rejected demands for an immediate ceasefire made by the likes of Spain and Ireland.

But there is overall backing in the bloc for a two-state solution.

"The two-state solution is the only solution, and even those who don't want to know about it have not yet come up with any other alternative," said German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.

Borrell circulated what he called a "comprehensive approach" towards finding peace, involving the international community holding a conference that would come up with a plan to be put to both the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The paper said the international community should then eventually "set out the consequences they envisage to attach to engagement or non-engagement with the peace plan" by either side.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel's "continuation of measures to undermine the two-state solution is dooming the future of the region to more conflicts and more war".

"The whole world is saying the only way out of this misery is the two-state solution. So the party who's standing against the rights of all peoples of the region, including Israelis, to have peace cannot just be left unaccountable," he said.