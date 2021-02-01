EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1
The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday.
On Sunday, the Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said AstraZeneca had raised its target of supplies to the EU to 40 million doses from 31 million until the end of March, after a large cut last week.
Its original commitment was of at least 80 million doses, and possibly up to 120 million in the first quarter, EU sources told Reuters last week.
The offer by AstraZeneca was an improvement but "it is definitely not the amount which we expect to receive until the end of the first quarter, so of course discussions will continue," the spokesman told a news conference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan may extend Covid-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry accepts apology, ‘substantial’ damages from UK publication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get well' messages pour in for UK's Captain Tom, 100, in hospital with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken criticizes Russia, weighs possible sanctions against North Korea: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa to welcome first delivery of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford kept Covid-19 vaccine trial volunteers in dark about dosing error
- Reuters shared the letter – which it obtained from the university through a Freedom of Information request – with three different experts in medical ethics. The ethicists all said it indicates the researchers may not have been transparent with trial participants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran tells US that a mere signature won’t fix nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's military coup: What led to Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar’s army chief challenges Joe Biden, bets big on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox