EU slams Pakistan for conviction of lawyers, Islamabad dismisses allegations as 'domestic affair'

The European Union on Thursday censured Pakistan following the conviction of human rights lawyers over their social media posts, stating that it undermines freedom of expression and the independence of lawyers. Pakistan dismissed the criticism, calling the matter an internal legal issue. Activists, lawyers and journalists carry posters as they gather in solidarity with human rights activist and lawyer, Imaan Mazari and her husband after court convicted them on charges of anti-state social media posts. (Reuters)

EU's censure came after the conviction of human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha. Mazari and her husband Chattha were sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison over what authorities described as “anti-state” social media posts

EU said that the verdict contradicts the democratic principle Pakistan has pledged to uphold at the international level, news agency ANI reported, citing Samaa TV.

Authorities alleged that the couple shared content on X that allegedly promoted ethnic division and depicted Pakistan's military as being involved in "terrorism."

Also read: Who is Imaan Mazari? Lawyer and vocal critic of Pakistan military jailed for 17 years with husband

Meanwhile, both lawyers rejected the allegations and asserted that their posts were a lawful expression.

EU says conviction undermines freedom of expression EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said that the conviction of the couple undermines freedom of expression and the independence of lawyers. He emphasised that these principles are not only core democratic values but also part of Pakistan's international human rights obligations.

Pakistan is among the largest beneficiaries of the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP ), which grants duty-free access to most European markets. In exchange for this, the state implements 27 international conventions related to human rights, labour and environmental protection.

Pakistan calls it ‘domestic affair’ Responding to the EU's statement over the conviction, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said that the conviction occurred under national laws and is a “domestic affair.”

Andrabi reportedly stressed that the convicted lawyers retain the right to appeal and seek legal remedies. He also said that despite Pakistan's engagement with the EU, it maintains a clear boundary in internal and legal issues of the country.

(With inputs from ANI)