EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the EU wants its Covid-19 vaccine contracts to include flexibility for virus variants.
This would allow the bloc to gain access to possible upgraded shots that may offer better protection against virus variants, as previously reported by Reuters.
"If we look forward and we assume that we will have to work on the vaccines to improve them or to bring them to the next level in order to have a vaccine that might fight effectively an upcoming variant we need of course a new contract," von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels.
"We have had good experiences with most of the manufacturers we have contracted with, so it is the natural way to continue within the framework we have had."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US retail sales surges 5.3% in January, records seven month high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'
- The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK’s Boris Johnson hints hospitality faces long wait to reopen
- Boris Johnson is preparing to publish on Monday a “road map” to ending the national lockdown that has been in place since early January, shuttering non-essential shops and closing restaurants except for take-away service.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, says von der Leyen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan security forces kill 11 Taliban terrorists in Kandahar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NATO chief urges joint spending as budget debate rolls on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Impeachment over, Congress shifts focus to security failures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy's Draghi urges unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Africa guards against Ebola as cases rise in Guinea
- Guinea was at the epicenter of the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which infected more than 45,000 people in West Africa, killing more than 11,000. The latest outbreak couldn’t have come at a worst time as countries grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: Report
- The attackers wearing military uniforms stormed the Government Science College in "huge numbers" in the town of Kagara in Niger state late on Tuesday, herding the students into a nearby forest, the sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup protesters mass again, reject army's claim it has public support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox