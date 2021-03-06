IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU warns Beijing to tread carefully on Hong Kong electoral reform
China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the city's normally contentious politics, the New York Times reported.(REUTERS)
China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the city's normally contentious politics, the New York Times reported.(REUTERS)
world news

EU warns Beijing to tread carefully on Hong Kong electoral reform

On March 4, the National People's Congress in China announced that it would deliberate on amending the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to a statement from the bloc dated Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:14 PM IST

As China prepares to alter Hong Kong's electoral system, the European Union has warned Beijing to "carefully consider the political and economic implications" of any decision to reform the electoral system of Hong Kong saying that the bloc is "ready to take additional steps" in response to any further serious deterioration of political freedoms and human rights in the city.

On March 4, the National People's Congress in China announced that it would deliberate on amending the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to a statement from the bloc dated Friday. A decision can be expected by March 11.

"If enacted, such reform would have potentially far-reaching negative consequences for democratic principles and democratically elected-representatives in Hong Kong," the EU said in a statement.

The EU stated that the amendment would also run counter to previous electoral reforms in Hong Kong and renege on the commitments enshrined in Articles 45 and 68 of the Basic Law to introduce universal suffrage in the elections of the Chief Executive and Legislative Council.

"The EU calls on the authorities in Beijing to carefully consider the political and economic implications of any decision to reform the electoral system of Hong Kong that would undermine fundamental freedoms, political pluralism and democratic principles," the EU said.

It added, "As agreed by EU Foreign Ministers, the EU stands ready to take additional steps in response to any further serious deterioration of political freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong, which would be against China's domestic and international obligations."

Along with the bloc, the United States has also condemned the continued assaults on the city's democratic institutions.

Speaking at the regular press briefing, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price on Friday (local time) said bringing reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system is an attack on the region's autonomy and freedoms and the democratic processes.

"The United States condemns the PRC's [People's Republic of China] continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong," he said.

He further said, "The reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system... are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, Hong Kong's freedoms and the democratic processes, limiting participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate in order to defy the clear will of the people of Hong Kong and to deny their voice in their own government."

Less than a year after imposing the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong, which could benefit the pro-establishment camp and further smother the political opposition in the city.

China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the city's normally contentious politics, the New York Times reported.

Zhang Yesui, a senior Communist Party official, announced on Thursday that China's national legislature planned to rewrite election rules in Hong Kong to ensure that the territory was run by patriots, which Beijing defines as people loyal to the national government and the Communist Party.

Zhang did not release the details of the proposal. But Lau Siu-kai, a senior adviser to the Chinese leadership on Hong Kong policy, has said the new approach is likely to call for the creation of a government agency to vet every candidate running not only for chief executive but for the legislature and other levels of office, including neighbourhood representatives.

NYT also reported that the strategy will further concentrate power in the hands of the Communist Party in Hong Kong and decimate the political hopes of the territory's already beleaguered opposition for years to come.

The new reforms come months after China passed the nationals security law to quash the resistance to its rule in Hong Kong.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Police have recovered murder weapons including a knife and an axe.(Representational )
Police have recovered murder weapons including a knife and an axe.(Representational )
world news

5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • The members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, reported The News International.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There’s also a chance that China could be waiting for global climate talks in November to upgrade its goals.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
There’s also a chance that China could be waiting for global climate talks in November to upgrade its goals.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
world news

China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The world’s second-biggest economy said Friday it plans to lower emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 18% by 2025—the same level it targeted in the previous five-plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large rescue operation early Saturday involved dozens of firefighters, paramedics and helicopters to transport the injured to hospitals. (Representative Image)(AP)
A large rescue operation early Saturday involved dozens of firefighters, paramedics and helicopters to transport the injured to hospitals. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The accident occurred around midnight on the A4 motorway near the town of Jaroslaw, which is in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the city's normally contentious politics, the New York Times reported.(REUTERS)
China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the city's normally contentious politics, the New York Times reported.(REUTERS)
world news

EU warns Beijing to tread carefully on Hong Kong electoral reform

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:14 PM IST
On March 4, the National People's Congress in China announced that it would deliberate on amending the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to a statement from the bloc dated Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ghani met US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar. After his talks in Kabul, Khalilzad went to Qatar.(AP)
President Ghani met US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar. After his talks in Kabul, Khalilzad went to Qatar.(AP)
world news

Afghan President Ghani meets US envoy to discuss peace negotiations with Taliban

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:06 PM IST
President Ghani met US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London.(UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS)
British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi speaks at the House of Commons in London.(UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS)
world news

10 million doses from India won't impact poor nations' vaccine access, says UK

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Britain has acquired the rights to around 457 million doses of various vaccines, estimated at three times the total needed to fully vaccinate everyone in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elected two years ago, Ghani is not yet midway through his five-year term.(REUTERS)
Elected two years ago, Ghani is not yet midway through his five-year term.(REUTERS)
world news

Afghan Prez Ghani says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
"Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us," President Ashraf Ghani told lawmakers at the opening of parliament session in Kabul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The historic meeting in al-Sistani's humble home was months in the making, with every detail painstakingly discussed and negotiated between the ayatollah's office and the Vatican.(REUTERS)
The historic meeting in al-Sistani's humble home was months in the making, with every detail painstakingly discussed and negotiated between the ayatollah's office and the Vatican.(REUTERS)
world news

Pope Francis urges Arab Muslims to embrace Iraq's Christian minority

PTI, Plains Of Ur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The Vatican said Francis thanked al-Sistani for having “raised his voice in defence of the weakest and most persecuted” during some of the most violent times in Iraq's recent history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Braun said that Germany could return to full normality in the summer — if vaccine manufacturers keep to their delivery pledges and no new coronavirus mutation arises.(AP)
Braun said that Germany could return to full normality in the summer — if vaccine manufacturers keep to their delivery pledges and no new coronavirus mutation arises.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: Germany hopes for opening-up by late May

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Merkel and Germany’s state governors this week agreed to extend lockdown measures until March 28, while laying down a roadmap for relaxing some rules in areas with relatively low infections. But many issues have yet to be addressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prepared syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)
Prepared syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier(REUTERS)
world news

European Union seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The 27-nation EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, the Financial Times report on Saturday said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia have barred flights from South Africa to reduce the spread of the new mutation of the coronavirus.(Reuters | Representational image)
Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia have barred flights from South Africa to reduce the spread of the new mutation of the coronavirus.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday , says report

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings, state news agency SPA said on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We're going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect, and ensuring they're safe when they cross our borders," Jen Psaki(AFP)
"We're going to chart our own path forward, and that includes treating children with humanity and respect, and ensuring they're safe when they cross our borders," Jen Psaki(AFP)
world news

Trump's immigration policy was inhumane and ineffective: Jen Psaki

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:11 PM IST
According to The Hill, Psaki responded directly to Trump during a press briefing after the former president issued a lengthy statement decrying the Biden immigration agenda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wheel tread marks are left in the soil of Jezero Crater on Mars, as NASA's Mars rover Perseverance drives on Martian surface.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout)
Wheel tread marks are left in the soil of Jezero Crater on Mars, as NASA's Mars rover Perseverance drives on Martian surface.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout)
world news

Nasa’s Perseverance rover sends images from its first drive on Mars

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released a new set of images captured by an advanced suite of cameras installed on the vehicle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The military coup of February 1 halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, amid growing concern among its neighbours. (Representative Image)(AP)
The military coup of February 1 halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, amid growing concern among its neighbours. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Pressure Myanmar military junta to protect people's freedoms: UN to ASEAN states

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:34 PM IST
According to Sputnik, on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the ASEAN nations held an informal virtual meeting, urging all parties in Myanmar to exercise restraint and offering their assistance in finding a peaceful solution to the post-coup crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 17 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang. (AFP)
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 17 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang. (AFP)
world news

North Korea imported large amounts gasoline, diesel illicitly last year: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Citing "images, data and calculations", the new report claimed at least 121 shipments of refined petroleum products -- such as gasoline and diesel -- were delivered to North Korea by an unnamed member state's tankers and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP