EU warns Beijing to tread carefully on Hong Kong electoral reform
As China prepares to alter Hong Kong's electoral system, the European Union has warned Beijing to "carefully consider the political and economic implications" of any decision to reform the electoral system of Hong Kong saying that the bloc is "ready to take additional steps" in response to any further serious deterioration of political freedoms and human rights in the city.
On March 4, the National People's Congress in China announced that it would deliberate on amending the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to a statement from the bloc dated Friday. A decision can be expected by March 11.
"If enacted, such reform would have potentially far-reaching negative consequences for democratic principles and democratically elected-representatives in Hong Kong," the EU said in a statement.
The EU stated that the amendment would also run counter to previous electoral reforms in Hong Kong and renege on the commitments enshrined in Articles 45 and 68 of the Basic Law to introduce universal suffrage in the elections of the Chief Executive and Legislative Council.
"The EU calls on the authorities in Beijing to carefully consider the political and economic implications of any decision to reform the electoral system of Hong Kong that would undermine fundamental freedoms, political pluralism and democratic principles," the EU said.
It added, "As agreed by EU Foreign Ministers, the EU stands ready to take additional steps in response to any further serious deterioration of political freedoms and human rights in Hong Kong, which would be against China's domestic and international obligations."
Along with the bloc, the United States has also condemned the continued assaults on the city's democratic institutions.
Speaking at the regular press briefing, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price on Friday (local time) said bringing reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system is an attack on the region's autonomy and freedoms and the democratic processes.
"The United States condemns the PRC's [People's Republic of China] continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong," he said.
He further said, "The reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system... are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, Hong Kong's freedoms and the democratic processes, limiting participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate in order to defy the clear will of the people of Hong Kong and to deny their voice in their own government."
Less than a year after imposing the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong, which could benefit the pro-establishment camp and further smother the political opposition in the city.
China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the city's normally contentious politics, the New York Times reported.
Zhang Yesui, a senior Communist Party official, announced on Thursday that China's national legislature planned to rewrite election rules in Hong Kong to ensure that the territory was run by patriots, which Beijing defines as people loyal to the national government and the Communist Party.
Zhang did not release the details of the proposal. But Lau Siu-kai, a senior adviser to the Chinese leadership on Hong Kong policy, has said the new approach is likely to call for the creation of a government agency to vet every candidate running not only for chief executive but for the legislature and other levels of office, including neighbourhood representatives.
NYT also reported that the strategy will further concentrate power in the hands of the Communist Party in Hong Kong and decimate the political hopes of the territory's already beleaguered opposition for years to come.
The new reforms come months after China passed the nationals security law to quash the resistance to its rule in Hong Kong.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan
- The members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, reported The News International.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU warns Beijing to tread carefully on Hong Kong electoral reform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan President Ghani meets US envoy to discuss peace negotiations with Taliban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 million doses from India won't impact poor nations' vaccine access, says UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan Prez Ghani says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis urges Arab Muslims to embrace Iraq's Christian minority
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Germany hopes for opening-up by late May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European Union seeks access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday , says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's immigration policy was inhumane and ineffective: Jen Psaki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s Perseverance rover sends images from its first drive on Mars
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released a new set of images captured by an advanced suite of cameras installed on the vehicle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pressure Myanmar military junta to protect people's freedoms: UN to ASEAN states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea imported large amounts gasoline, diesel illicitly last year: Report
- Citing "images, data and calculations", the new report claimed at least 121 shipments of refined petroleum products -- such as gasoline and diesel -- were delivered to North Korea by an unnamed member state's tankers and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox