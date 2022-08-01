Euro zone factory activity contracts in July amid recession fears
Manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, a survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession.
S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.8 in July from June's 52.1, just ahead of a preliminary reading of 49.6 but its first time below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction since June 2020.
An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to a more than two-year low of 46.3. In June it was 49.3.
"Euro zone manufacturing is sinking into an increasingly steep downturn, adding to the region's recession risks. New orders are already falling at a pace which, excluding pandemic lockdown months, is the sharpest since the debt crisis in 2012, with worse likely to come," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.
"Lower than anticipated sales, reflected in accelerating rates of decline of new orders and exports, have led to the largest rise in unsold stocks of finished goods ever recorded by the survey."
The new orders index fell to 42.6 from 45.2, its lowest since May 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was starting to grip the world, indicating scant chances of a turnaround anytime soon.
S&P Global said production was falling in all countries surveyed other than the Netherlands and that the rate of decline was of particular worry in Germany, France and Italy - the bloc's three biggest economies.
The U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted last quarter, raising the risk the world's largest economy was on the cusp of a recession.
Still, last month the European Central Bank raised interest rates by more than expected as concerns about runaway inflation trumped worries about growth.
Euro zone inflation rose further from the ECB's 2% target to a record high of 8.9% in July, preliminary official data showed last week. While the input and output prices indexes fell in the PMI survey they remained high.
The bloc's economy grew faster than expected last quarter, an early reading showed on Friday, but a July Reuters poll gave a 45% chance of a recession within a year.
PLA will not ‘sit idly by’, warns China on possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan
China on Monday warned that its military will “not sit idly by” if the US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that Beijing claims as its own. Speaking at the foreign ministry briefing, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China would like to warn the US again that the “People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by” if Pelosi visits Taiwan.
Liz Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest
British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as Tory members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street. Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi joined other luminaries of Boris Johnson's cabinet in backing the foreign secretary against Truss's lagging rival his predecessor in the Treasury, Rishi Sunak. Sunak's resignation from the scandal-tainted Johnson's cabinet helped spark a ministerial exodus that forced the prime minister out last month.
Mauritius Telecom CEO, who leaked Indian team visit, under lens for China links
A scandalous connection between Chinese technology company Huawei and the former CEO of Mauritius Telecom could have a huge impact on India's national security, if not for the Mauritius government declaring a war on Huawei which has strongly penetrated the telecommunications sector in the island nation. In a letter to MT employees, Sherry Singh said he's unable to continue as CEO without “compromising my values”, adding that it was “not an option” for him.
Australia considers lifting euthanasia ban after 25 years
A new bill was introduced in the Australian Parliament on Monday seeking to lift a 25-year ban on doctor-assisted suicide in two territories. Australia's sparsely populated Northern Territory in 1995 became the first place in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia. The two territories account for fewer than 1 million of Australia's population of 26 million people. A conservative government was again in power in 2018 when a bill failed to overturn the ban.
US teen killed in stabbings on Wisconsin river, 4 others injured
A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people. A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota, died.
