Europe Covid surge continues, Shanghai's big move on curbs : Global Covid update
While China is facing one of its worst local outbreaks since the pandemic began, the city of Shanghai has decided to lift the lockdown imposed on its 25 million population despite no stop in Covid-19 surge. Meanwhile in Europe, Italy and Germany continue to report a higher-than-usual number of cases. The share of highly transmissible Omicron variant in daily infections is rising in the US, but the country is yet to witness a surge.
Here are global Covid updates in 7 points:
1. Authorities in China's financial centre of Shanghai said they would start lifting lockdown in some areas from Monday, despite reporting more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections, Reuters reported
2. Despite the large number of cases, ‘no new deaths have been reported in the Shanghai wave,’ possibly because the Omicron variant is less deadly than older variants, city authorities were reported as saying.
3. Germany added over 30,700 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday as per data by Robert Loch Institute. 13 fresh Covid-linked fatalities were also reported. The number of total confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 22,677,986.
4. Italy witnessed a spike of 53,253 Covid cases on Sunday, down from 63,992 the day before, the country’s health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 90 from 112.
5. As France reported 28 new deaths on Sunday, the total toll of ‘deaths in hospital’ rose to 114,695. France is currently struggling with a surge in the number of Covid-19 patients needing intensive care.
6. Chairman of India’s Covid-19 working group -NTAGI - on Sunday said ‘there is nothing to panic about’ as reports of XE variant in India surfaced last week. “Omicron gave rise to many new variants…these variants will keep on occurring. At the moment from Indian data it doesn’t show a very rapid spread,” Dr NK Arora added.
7. The Omicron subvariant now makes up an estimated 72% of Covid cases, The Guardian, reported on Sunday. Despite the rising share of Omicron variants in Covid cases, the country has not witnessed a surge yet. Covid hospitalisations in the US were also reported to be at the lowest point of the pandemic.
-
Shanghai to ease lockdown in some areas despite rise in Covid infections
Authorities in China's financial centre of Shanghai will start easing lockdown in some areas from Monday, despite reporting a record of more than 25,000 new COVID-19 infections, as they strive to get the city moving again after more than two weeks. Shanghai would make "dynamic" adjustments to the new systemcity official Gu HonghuiGu added, vowing greater efforts to minimise the impact of curbs on ordinary people in China's most populous city. Others said authorities had no choice.
-
Ukraine war: Why Russian influencers, models cutting up their Chanel bags
Many Russian influencers and models are cutting their Chanel bags and posting videos on social media after the international luxury brand banned the sale of goods to citizens who plan to use them on Russian territory. Another Russian influencer Victoria Bonya also followed suit and posted a similar video. "Never seen any brand acting so disrespectfully towards their clients," the caption along with the video read.
-
Watch: Manhole explosion at New York's Times Square triggers mass panic
What began as a normal Sunday evening at New York's Times Square turned into a mass panic after a massive manhole explosion and fire sent hundreds of people running, with videos posted on social media from the scene showing alarmed tourists scrambling to flee. Authorities confirmed that one manhole exploded in the Times Square area due to cable failure and that a second manhole was smoking.
-
In a rare mission, China flies Y-20 aircraft carrying missiles to Russia-ally Serbia
China sent half-a-dozen of its giant Y-20 cargo aircraft over the weekend to Russia-ally Serbia to reportedly deliver an advanced missile system in what could be the largest overseas operation by the Chinese air force. Reports said it's rare for the People's Liberation Army air force to deploy a large number of transport aircraft over Europe. Serbia purchased the FK-3 from China in 2019, in a sign of deepening ties between Belgrade and Beijing.
-
With Covid mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic
A Covid patient was in respiratory distress. The Army nurse knew she had to act quickly. It was the peak of this year's omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. The U.S. military mission is to use the experiences of CLt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the leader of the Army teamteam and other units pressed into service against the pandemic to prepare for the next crisis threatening a large population, whatever its nature.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics