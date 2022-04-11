Shanghai to ease lockdown in some areas despite rise in Covid infections
Authorities in China's financial centre of Shanghai will start easing lockdown in some areas from Monday, despite reporting a record of more than 25,000 new COVID-19 infections, as they strive to get the city moving again after more than two weeks.
Shanghai has classed residential units into three risk categories, to allow those in areas with no positive cases during a two-week stretch to engage in "appropriate activity" in their neighbourhoods, city official Gu Honghui said.
"Each district will announce the specific names of the first batch (of communities) divided into the three types, and three subsequent lists will be announced in a timely manner," he told a news briefing.
That promises relief for some of the city's 25 million residents, many of whom struggled to find food and medicine after more than three weeks locked down in the battle on China's biggest outbreak since coronavirus was first discovered in central Wuhan in late 2019.
One of the first districts to release its list was southwestern Jinshan, which posted the names of residential areas still in the high- and medium-risk categories in its official channel on messaging app Weibo.
Gu said Shanghai had divided the city into 7,624 areas that are still sealed off, a group of 2,460 now subject to "controls" after a week of no new infections, and 7,565 "prevention areas" that will be opened up after two weeks without a positive case.
Those living in "prevention areas", though able to move around their neighbourhoods, must observe social distancing and could find themselves sealed off again if there are new infections, he said.
Shanghai would make "dynamic" adjustments to the new system, Gu added, vowing greater efforts to minimise the impact of curbs on ordinary people in China's most populous city.
"We also hope all citizens and friends will continue to support and cooperate," he said.
Some criticised the move as a big risk at a time when Shanghai's caseload exceeds 25,000, however.
"I think the Shanghai government has a secret plan to infect the whole of the Chinese people," said one poster on the Weibo platform, using the name "The Star Broke the Ice".
Others said authorities had no choice.
"I think this is the Shanghai government admitting it cannot continue locking down while ensuring that its citizens don't starve to death," said another Weibo user, posting under the name Ruan Yi.
China's strategy remains unchanged, however, with national health official Liang Wannian saying the "dynamic clearance" policy was still Shanghai's "best option".
It was misleading to view Omicron as "big flu", and lowering China's guard would expose its huge elderly population to risk, especially as the virus mutates, said Liang, the head of the National Health Commission's working group on COVID-19.
"If we lie flat, the epidemic would just be a disaster for these kinds of vulnerable people," the People's Daily newspaper of the ruling Communist Party quoted Liang as saying on a visit to the eastern city.
Shanghai added 25,173 new asymptomatic infections on Sunday, up from 23,937 the previous day, although symptomatic cases edged down to 914 from 1,006.
-
Ukraine war: Why Russian influencers, models cutting up their Chanel bags
Many Russian influencers and models are cutting their Chanel bags and posting videos on social media after the international luxury brand banned the sale of goods to citizens who plan to use them on Russian territory. Another Russian influencer Victoria Bonya also followed suit and posted a similar video. "Never seen any brand acting so disrespectfully towards their clients," the caption along with the video read.
-
Watch: Manhole explosion at New York's Times Square triggers mass panic
What began as a normal Sunday evening at New York's Times Square turned into a mass panic after a massive manhole explosion and fire sent hundreds of people running, with videos posted on social media from the scene showing alarmed tourists scrambling to flee. Authorities confirmed that one manhole exploded in the Times Square area due to cable failure and that a second manhole was smoking.
-
In a rare mission, China flies Y-20 aircraft carrying missiles to Russia-ally Serbia
China sent half-a-dozen of its giant Y-20 cargo aircraft over the weekend to Russia-ally Serbia to reportedly deliver an advanced missile system in what could be the largest overseas operation by the Chinese air force. Reports said it's rare for the People's Liberation Army air force to deploy a large number of transport aircraft over Europe. Serbia purchased the FK-3 from China in 2019, in a sign of deepening ties between Belgrade and Beijing.
-
With Covid mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic
A Covid patient was in respiratory distress. The Army nurse knew she had to act quickly. It was the peak of this year's omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. The U.S. military mission is to use the experiences of CLt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the leader of the Army teamteam and other units pressed into service against the pandemic to prepare for the next crisis threatening a large population, whatever its nature.
-
Shehbaz Sharif likely to be next PM as Pakistan National Assembly convenes today
The Pakistan National Assembly is all set to elect the 23rd prime minister of the country on Monday after the top slot fell vacant as Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the parliament on early Sunday morning. The National Assembly session, which was earlier supposed to begin at 11am (local time), will convene at 2pm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics