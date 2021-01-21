European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
The number of major European companies with high participation of women in leadership positions has doubled over the past year, but there was less progress on top jobs, a study by a EU-sponsored non-profit organization showed on Thursday.
Brussels-based association European Women on Boards, which analysed 668 Europe's top listed companies included in the STOXX 600 index and national benchmarks, said the number of those with high scores on its Gender Diversity Index rose to 62 from 32 in 2019.
It defined as high score index readings of 0.8 and above where zero means no women on company boards and in other senior management positions and 1 is the ideal value with a 50% representation.
Women made up just over a third of the analysed companies' boards, but held only 14% of "C-suite" jobs, such as chief executive, chief operating or finance officer. Only 6% of companies had female CEOs, the association said, though that marked an improvement from 4.7% in 2019.
The study said women were hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic, suffering higher unemployment and greater stress juggling work and family, but did not discuss its impact on the gender diversity scores.
The United Nations has set a 2030 goal for achieving gender equality and several EU countries, including its largest member Germany, have laws promoting it. Still, one report estimated that at current path, the bloc was at least 60 years away from accomplishing that goal.
Companies from Norway, France, Britain, Finland and Sweden led the rankings, with Switzerland and newly represented Poland at the bottom of the table.
Three real state companies added to the STOXX 600 index in 2020, British groups Assura and Grainger, and Sweden's Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB, led with a perfect score.
Six of the tracked companies had no women on their boards, executive boards or committees, including two from Germany - Nemetschek and Rational - the study showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US intends to join COVAX and remain WHO member, says Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVAX vaccine scheme says will supply 1.8 billion doses to poor in 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US thanks WHO for leading global Covid-19 response: Anthony Fauci
- "The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organisation," top US scientist Anthony Fauci, who has been named President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told a meeting of the WHO's executive board.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Found only small chunks of remains’: Why Indonesia crash was the 'worst'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google to pay French publishers for online content under new copyright agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's inaugural address written by Indian-American earns praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
European firms improve diversity scores in pandemic year: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia air crash: Boeing jet’s throttle becomes focus in probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free 21 miners trapped for 11 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan faces dilemma of sourcing Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid crippling sanctions, Iran traders seek lifeline in Iraq
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration calls China sanctions on Trump officials 'unproductive'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary becomes first EU nation to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gratitude for your long-standing support': Dalai Lama congratulates Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twin suicide bombings kill at least 13, injure over 25 in Baghdad: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox