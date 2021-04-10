IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU's Michel says he's sleeping badly after sofa gaffe in Turkey
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stands as European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President take seats in Ankara.(via REUTERS)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stands as European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President take seats in Ankara.(via REUTERS)
world news

EU's Michel says he's sleeping badly after sofa gaffe in Turkey

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was taken aback to find her fellow top EU official taking the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:32 PM IST

European Council President Charles Michel is suffering from bad nights due to his embarrassment over a seating arrangement incident at a meeting in Ankara this week, he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Ursula Von der Leyen, the first female president of the European Commission, expressed surprise and raised a hand in disbelief when she found Michel had taken the only chair available next to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the talks.

In the episode, caught on camera, she ended up being relegated to a sofa, further away.

"I make no secret of the fact that I haven't slept well at night since because the scenes keep replaying in my head," Michel told Handelsblatt, adding if it were possible he would go back and fix it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charles michel ursula von der leyen recep tayyip erdogan + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP