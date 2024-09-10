By Kate Abnett EU's von der Leyen delays announcement of new European Commission

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has delayed until next week the announcement of the jobs each EU country's representative will hold in her top team, the European Parliament said on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen, a German conservative, had been expected to announce on Wednesday the portfolios for the 26 other members of her new Commission - confirming which countries' nominees will win powerful jobs leading European Union rulemaking on trade, competition and the green agenda.

The Parliament said a late change to Slovenia's candidate had delayed the process.

"The Commission has asked the European Parliament to postpone Present von der Leyen’s presentation to the COP on the composition of the future College until the list of nominees is complete," the Parliament said in a statement.

The Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament, or COP, comprises the leaders of the different political factions in the assembly.

A meeting with senior EU lawmakers to confirm the new jobs will now take place on Sept. 17, the statement said.

Slovenia's government on Monday proposed Marta Kos as its candidate, after the country's initial pick Tomaz Vesel withdrew his candidacy last week.

Countries faced an end-August deadline to name their nominees, but some have made late changes as von der Leyen has sought to add more women to the line-up. Most governments had ignored von der Leyen's request to send both a male and female nominee for their post.

