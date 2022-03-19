Evening brief: From Kalibr missiles to Smerch rockets, weapons Russia is using, and all the latest news
From Kalibr missiles to Smerch rockets: The weapons Russia is using on Ukraine
The fighting between Russia and Ukraine has entered the 24th day with any chances of cessation of destruction considered a mirage. Read more
'Why no film on exodus of Bengali Hindus?': Taslima Nasreen on Kashmir Files
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has commented on Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files and asked why there is no film on the exodus of Bengali Hindus from Bangladesh during Partition. Read more
Indore man accidentally stabs himself to death during 'Holika Dahan'
A man in an inebriated state stabbed himself to death while performing a stunt with a knife during a pre-Holi ritual in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. Read more
Anushka Sharma steps away from her production company to dedicate time to first love: 'Being a new mother who has...'
Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday issued a statement announcing that she is stepping away from her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Read more
Asia Cup 2022 set to begin from August 27 in Sri Lanka, to be played in T20 format
The Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Sri Lanka between August 27 and September 11 later this year. The tournament will be played in T20 format. Read more
Nutrition plan paired with fitness: Krishna Shroff reveals her diet
Workouts are important to maintain the fitness of our bodies. It is also equally important to watch the food items that we consume every day. Read more
What is Kinzhal, Russia's advanced hypersonic missile used in Ukraine? 5 points
Kinzhal is an air-launched hypersonic missile with a reported range of 1,500-2,000km. It can carry nuclear payload of 480 kg. This is 33 times the yield of the Fat Man bomb dropped on Hiroshima, reports claimed.
This is the price of Vladimir Putin's Italian jacket
Russian President Vladimir Putin who has declared an unofficial war on Ukraine which has been raging for the past few weeks made an unmistakable public appearance which stunned and amused the Internet as social media users discovered that though Putin is waging his war against the West, he can't forego Italian brand Loro Piana's jacket priced at 10 thousand euros, which is over ₹8 lakh.
'Time to talk,' says Zelensky; over 6.5 million displaced in Ukraine: 10 points
Russia's president Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Kyiv of "war crimes" amid such accusations being made against Moscow with the war about to complete nearly a month.
Russia's offensive potential limited, says UK, on Day 23 of war: 10 points
There have been 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, the WHO has said
Unveiling election manifesto, Emmanuel Macron casts himself as wartime leader
Often accused of being a Jupiterian ruler, French President Emmanuel Macron said his campaign motto ‘With you’ reflects “a method for the long term.” He smiled and appeared mostly relaxed as he talked about issues ranging from energy to education and surrogacy, but also he bristled, once telling reporters they should be more patient with his long answers.
