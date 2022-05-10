Evening brief: Tensions at navy base where Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa seeks refuge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tension at navy base where Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa has sought refuge: Report

Former Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has sought refuge at a naval base in the southern town of Trincomalee, Bloomberg reported Tuesday afternoon, hours after security forces evacuated him from Colombo from the clutches of furious protesters who set fire to military vehicles and stormed the gates of his residence. Read more

Watch: Narrow escape for fishermen in Odisha as boat capsizes

A group of fishermen had a narrow escape after their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday. Watch here

Minority tag for Hindus: Why Modi govt wants 'wider consultations' over the move

In just over a month, the Modi govt has changed it's stance on minority status for Hindus in Supreme Court. Watch here

'Hitman is having some bad luck...: Yuvraj Singh makes huge prediction for Rohit Sharma amid forgettable IPL 2022

Not just Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also having a forgettable 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar release cleared, Delhi HC orders new disclaimers to be added

The Delhi high court has cleared Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar for theatrical release on May 13, asking the producers to add new disclaimers. Read more

The language of comfort: Expert shares tips on how to deal anxiety

Anxiety is an emotional reaction of the body, which often doesn’t respond to logic in a positive manner. Read more

