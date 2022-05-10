Evening brief: Tensions at navy base where Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa seeks refuge, and all the latest news
Tension at navy base where Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa has sought refuge: Report
Former Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has sought refuge at a naval base in the southern town of Trincomalee, Bloomberg reported Tuesday afternoon, hours after security forces evacuated him from Colombo from the clutches of furious protesters who set fire to military vehicles and stormed the gates of his residence. Read more
Watch: Narrow escape for fishermen in Odisha as boat capsizes
A group of fishermen had a narrow escape after their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday. Watch here
Minority tag for Hindus: Why Modi govt wants 'wider consultations' over the move
In just over a month, the Modi govt has changed it's stance on minority status for Hindus in Supreme Court. Watch here
'Hitman is having some bad luck...: Yuvraj Singh makes huge prediction for Rohit Sharma amid forgettable IPL 2022
Not just Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also having a forgettable 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more
Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar release cleared, Delhi HC orders new disclaimers to be added
The Delhi high court has cleared Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar for theatrical release on May 13, asking the producers to add new disclaimers. Read more
The language of comfort: Expert shares tips on how to deal anxiety
Anxiety is an emotional reaction of the body, which often doesn’t respond to logic in a positive manner. Read more
Satellite images show new class of submarine in China
Military analysts say a vessel spotted in a Chinese shipyard in rare, recent satellite images could be a new or upgraded class of nuclear-powered attack submarine. Images obtained by Reuters from private satellite imagery provider Planet Labs and others circulating on social media show the submarine in a dry dock in Huludao Port in Liaoning province. Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh said the recent satellite images were too limited to definitively identify the vessel.
Sri Lanka crisis: Senior Colombo cop attacked, had to be rescued | 10 points
Sri Lanka on Tuesday handed over emergency powers to its military and police allowing the forces to detain people without warrants, a day after the clashes took a grim turn, killing seven people and injuring more than 200. Here are the latest developments on the Sri Lankan crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has extended the national curfew until Wednesday morning as protests over economic and political crises continue to grow.
Ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa will not flee Sri Lanka after deadly clashes: Son
Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapaksa -- who resigned as prime minister afteMahinda'sis supporters attacked anti-government protesters and sparked a day of violence -- will not flee the country, his son told AFP on Tuesday. His son Namal, himself once touted as a future national leader, said the Rajapaksa family had no plans to leave Sri Lanka despite weeks of protests demanding they relinquish power.
India underlines 'Neighbourhood First' policy as Sri Lanka protests escalate
A day after Sri Lanka witnessed its bloodiest day of the ongoing anti-government protests, triggered by the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence, India said on Tuesday that as a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, it is fully supportive of the country's 'democracy, stability and economic recovery.'
