'Hitman is having some bad luck...: Yuvraj Singh makes huge prediction for Rohit Sharma amid forgettable IPL 2022

Not just Virat Kohli, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is also having a forgettable 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). In 11 games this season, he has scored only 200 runs, his lowest ever tally in an IPL season, albeit he has three more games to play. The runs have come at just an average of 18 and at a strike rate of 125 with no half-century score. Amid the poor and luckless less, former India cricket Yuvraj Singh has made a huge prediction of the MI skipper. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

The former India batter feels that despite Rohit not having luck by his side in this IPL, he has something big waiting for him.

“Hitman !! Is having some bad luck. @ImRo45 something big is coming !!!stay in a good space #Prediction,” he tweeted.

Hitman !! Is having some bad luck . @ImRo45 something big is coming !!!stay in a good space 💪 #Prediction — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 10, 2022

Well, Mumbai Indians have already fallen out of the race to the playoffs after losing nine of their 11 games this season. They stand at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in IPL 2022. Hence, Yuvraj surely won't be speaking about IPL.

The veteran India cricketer hence must have hinted about T20 World Cup, which will be played later this year in October in Australia. India failed to make the semis last year in T20 World Cup in the UAE as they suffered a humiliating group-stage exit.

Since taking over the responsibility of leading the side from Kohli, Rohit has not lost a match across formats for India as a captain. India will play four T20I series after the IPL before leaving for Australia in October.

